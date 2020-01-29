Tottenham sign PSV Eindhoven star Steven Bergwijn in €30 million deal

The deal between the two sides took a while to hash out but Spurs have agreed to spend €30 million-plus €2 million in add-ons for the 22-year-old forward as they look to freshen up their side. He will sign a three-year deal with the North London side despite being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, Liverpool and even Bayern Munich last summer. The deal progressed rapidly over the last week or so and the Guardian reported earlier yesterday that two sides had come to an agreement.