Tottenham sign PSV Eindhoven star Steven Bergwijn in €30 million deal
Today at 4:28 PM
Tottenham have signed PSV Eindhoven forward Steven Bergwijn in a deal worth about €30 million-plus €2 million in add-ons. The 22-year-old had attracted interest from across Europe last summer but no move materialized and Spurs have won the race, making him their first winter since Lucas Moura.
The deal between the two sides took a while to hash out but Spurs have agreed to spend €30 million-plus €2 million in add-ons for the 22-year-old forward as they look to freshen up their side. He will sign a three-year deal with the North London side despite being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, Liverpool and even Bayern Munich last summer. The deal progressed rapidly over the last week or so and the Guardian reported earlier yesterday that two sides had come to an agreement.
That was the final piece of the puzzle with reports indicating that personal terms between Bergwijn and Tottenham had already been done and dusted over a three-year deal. It also means that Tottenham have worked rapidly to reinvest the fee that Inter Milan paid them for Christian Eriksen. The 22-year-old forward had a sensational breakthrough season last term as he finished with 14 goals and 10 assists in just the Eredivisie. He continued his form into this season with five goals and 10 assists in just 16 league appearances.
“The Premier League, that is the highest achievable [league] for every football player. This is certainly a dream come true. It also feels like the right time to take this step. It's great to be here. Just look at the facilities around us. When I play FIFA on the PlayStation, I almost always choose a team from the Premier League. I look forward to playing in that great atmosphere,” Bergwijn told Tottenham’s official website.
🇳🇱 #WelkomBergwijn 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/4yuyIT6FP7— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 29, 2020
