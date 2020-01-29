Reports | Sevilla and AC Milan come to an agreement over Suso move

According to what is being reported by Goal, AC Milan midfielder Suso is close to joining Sevilla on an initial loan deal with an option to buy the Spaniard from the Serie A side in the future. The 26-year-old will arrive in Seville on Wednesday for a medical after the two clubs agreed on an 18-month loan arrangement. Sevilla has an option to purchase the Spanish winger at the end of the loan duration for €20 million but it could become a requirement if Suso meets a certain goal for the number of games played.

With the emergence of compatriot Samu Castillejo as a power on the right flank, the former Liverpool player has become surplus to requirements in Milan. The Rossoneri is already looking for a replacement for Suso as they battle Roma for Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj at the moment. Meanwhile, AC Milan are also keeping an eye on Emre Can but the German is said to be close to a move to Dortmund. Suso will be a quality addition for the La Liga side as they hope to hold onto a top four finish and play in the UEFA Champions League next season.