Reports | Sevilla and AC Milan come to an agreement over Suso move
Today at 2:25 PM
AC Milan are set to lose one of their top performers as midfielder Suso is closing in on a move to Sevilla. Los Palanganas have approached the Rossoneri for the services of the Spaniard, initially on a six month loan deal with an option to make the transfer permanent in the future.
According to what is being reported by Goal, AC Milan midfielder Suso is close to joining Sevilla on an initial loan deal with an option to buy the Spaniard from the Serie A side in the future. The 26-year-old will arrive in Seville on Wednesday for a medical after the two clubs agreed on an 18-month loan arrangement. Sevilla has an option to purchase the Spanish winger at the end of the loan duration for €20 million but it could become a requirement if Suso meets a certain goal for the number of games played.
With the emergence of compatriot Samu Castillejo as a power on the right flank, the former Liverpool player has become surplus to requirements in Milan. The Rossoneri is already looking for a replacement for Suso as they battle Roma for Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj at the moment. Meanwhile, AC Milan are also keeping an eye on Emre Can but the German is said to be close to a move to Dortmund. Suso will be a quality addition for the La Liga side as they hope to hold onto a top four finish and play in the UEFA Champions League next season.
Sevilla sit third in the Spanish top flight, five points behind Barcelona and eight points behind leaders Real Madrid. Suso had become a regular at Milan since his move from Liverpool in 2015 and while the 26-year-old took time to settle at the fashion capital, he soon became an integral part of the team. The Spanish international has managed to score 24 goals and provide 31 assists in 153 Rossoneri appearances including singlehandedly keeping them relevant at times.
