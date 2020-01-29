Reports | Chelsea target summer moves for Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell

The Blues reportedly do have around 150 million to spend this month but have so far managed to get no deals off the ground with rumours around them coming to a standstill. There have been links with a few players including Dries Mertens, Timo Werner and a few others but no moves have materialized. But the ESPN has reported that the Blues are looking to make a few changes with summer moves for Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech.