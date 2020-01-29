Reports | Chelsea target summer moves for Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell
Today at 2:36 PM
Chelsea have identified Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell and Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech as their top summer transfer targets. The Blues have seen their transfer ban shortened to just one window but have failed to spend any money on reinforcements this month so far with a deal for Dries Mertens going nowhere.
The Blues reportedly do have around 150 million to spend this month but have so far managed to get no deals off the ground with rumours around them coming to a standstill. There have been links with a few players including Dries Mertens, Timo Werner and a few others but no moves have materialized. But the ESPN has reported that the Blues are looking to make a few changes with summer moves for Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech.
ESPN further reported that manager Frank Lampard has been given the green-light to re-build the squad in his vision which has seen the former Derby boss shortlist both Ziyech and Chilwell as his top summer targets. Both players have been linked with a move to England and Chelsea although the Blues have never been the top players in the race with Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City all interested.
However, no moves will take place this month despite their interest in adding a brand new striker to add competition and help ease Tammy Abraham’s burden. That saw links to Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens but the Belgian is their top target despite Napoli valuing the 32-year-old at around £40 million. The report further added that the Belgian has shown little interest in leaving the club despite having less than six months left on his current contract.
