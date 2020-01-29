Reports | Barcelona target Dusan Tadic after Rodrigo move stalls

La Liga champions Barcelona will now focus on signing Ajax forward Dusan Tadic after talks with Rodrigo come to a halt. The Blaugrana are looking to sign a striker before the end of the winter window after Luis Suarez's knee injury ruled him out for atleast three months leaving the club strikerless.

Barcelona will turn their attention to Ajax’s Dusan Tadic after talks between Valencia and Barca for Rodrigo have hit a dead end, as reported by ESPN. First team striker Luis Suarez picked up a knee injury and has gone under the knife, meaning the Uruguayan will be out for at least three months. A number of options have been approached and evaluated but so far no deals have materialised.

The Blaugrana have made enquires for Arsenal Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as well but with the Gunners refusing to sell, there has been no official offer as of yet for the Gabon striker. However, Valencia’s Rodrigo was said to be extremely close to agreeing on a move to Nou Camp with Los Che demanding €60 million upfront for the 28-year-old whereas Barcelona were hoping to sign him on an initial six-month loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Valencia owner Peter Lim travelled to the capital to discuss and finalise the terms of a transfer but so far despite repeated meetings, no deal has materialized. The chiefs at Barcelona feel that it won’t be possible to sign the Spaniard before the end of the January window and now want to focus on another star. Ajax’s Dusan Tadic has caught the most attention and the club hierarchy are hopeful of completing a deal with Ajax as both the clubs share a good relationship.

Tadic has continued his fantastic form from last season and has managed to score 8 goals and provide 14 assists in 20 Eredivisie games this term. He was a dominant force in Ajax’s splendid run in the Champions League last season and the Serbian is being looked at as a short term replacement to Luis Suarez. Reports indicate that the La Liga giants will meet Tadic’s agent to discuss the possibility of a loan move and then approach Ajax to finalise the deal.