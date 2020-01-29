It’s hard to put time-scale on Paul Pogba’s injury, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 3:35 PM
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that it’s tough to put a scale on when Paul Pogba will be back from injury. The Frenchman has struggled to find his footing this season and has managed to make only eight appearances in all competition including seven in the league.
The 26-year-old has truly failed to make an impact for the Old Trafford side with a catalogue of injuries keeping him on the sidelines. Furthermore, even when fit the Frenchman hasn’t made quite the impact many hoped he would with reports indicating that he will leave the club soon. That part of the rumour mill hasn’t really stopped producing news and now Pogba will be out for a lot longer.
Surgery on his ankle/foot has ruled out the Frenchman for a further four weeks at the minimum with him set to miss key games against Manchester City, Chelsea and even Wolverhampton Wanderers. But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went on to admit that Pogba has been miserable sitting on the bench and he wants to desperately do nothing but play football.
"Paul's had a terrible season with injuries, he's desperate to play football. It's hard to put timescales on long-term injuries. He loves playing and he loves just being out there training as well, and it's been playing on his mind I see a boy that is fed up of being injured. Paul has always been a top professional. I don't have any doubts when he comes back he's going to enjoy himself," said Solskjaer, reported Sky Sports.
