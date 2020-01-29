Diego Simeone is the best manager in the world, admits Kieran Trippier

Former Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier has revealed that Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is the best in the world. The 29-year-old left England for Spain last summer in a move that shocked a few and has since transformed himself into one of the best right-backs in the world in Madrid.

The move shocked a few when it actually took place but ever since he swapped North London for Atletico Madrid, the former Burnley star has not looked back. Instead, he’s ploughed forward causing heaps of problems for the La Liga and has even come into contention again for a place on Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad. That is despite Atletico’s problems this season with the Los Rojiblancos struggling to get their season off and running.

That has seen Diego Simeone come under serious pressure on all fronts but Trippier went on to reveal that he believes the 49-year-old is one of the best in the world. The Englishman also added that Burnley boss Sean Dyche is amongst the best managers in the world if not the Premier League with the former Watford boss playing a large part creating Trippier’s career.

"Is Simeone the best manager in the world now? For me, personally, yes. When people actually play for him they realise how good he is. Obviously you've got some good managers: Klopp, Guardiola... Sean Dyche! You've got quality managers out there but he's certainly up there for sure,” Trippier told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"[Burnley boss] Sean Dyche is a brilliant manager. From the first day he walked in [Trippier played for Burnley from 2011-2015, initially on loan] he sorted my career out basically. From when I was young, stupid and going out, he just sat me down and said 'no more'. Unbelievable manager and I loved playing for him and, who knows, one day I might get the opportunity to play for him again."

The Champions League knockout stages are around the corner and Trippier plays former Premier League rivals Liverpool with the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The 29-year-old has a terrible record against the Reds personally having played them eight times with one win and a draw but Trippier admitted that they will be an even tougher opponent.

"Playing here has given me a good opportunity to watch nearly every single game in the Premier League and I've watched Liverpool a lot and seen for the last two and a half years how good they've been. The players they have brought in, the manager, you see how they have developed, they have been fantastic and made two Champions League finals.

"This season has been fantastic and to be that far ahead in the Premier League, with how intense the Premier League is, it just shows what a good job Jurgen Klopp has done,” he added.