Bayern Munich will make a move for Leroy Sane, asserts Karl Heinz Rummenigge

Bayern Munich CEO Karl Heinz Rummenigge has refused to rule out a move for Manchester City star Leroy Sane in the near future. The German star trained for the first time on Monday after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the FA Community Shield against Liverpool in early August.

Bayern Munich’s interest in signing Leroy Sane has never been hidden with the Bavarians keeping an eye on the ex-Schalke man since the last summer. The CEO, Karl Heinz Rummenigge has asserted that Bayern will again try to strike a deal with Manchester City for the German international. The Manchester City star is heading into the last year of his contract this summer and the Cityzens have struggled to get him to re-sign.

Sane hasn't played this season since he was forced off with a knee ligament injury 13 minutes into the Community Shield in August. However, the 24-year-old has returned to full training on Monday and could play a part in the second leg of the Carabao cup semi final against neighbours Manchester United. The Bundesliga champions already have Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry but want Sane as they believe he is their next great superstar.

Furthermore, Rummenigge has insisted that nothing will be hidden from City in their pursuit and that they will look to try and bring the German international back to the Bundesliga in the near future. The Bayern CEO also confirmed that they are still interested in the deal despite reports indicating that Sane's new agent has spoilt the relationship between either side.

“If we are still interested in principle, which I do not rule out, we will first talk to the club in order to create a friendly atmosphere of conversation. It's a question for Leroy, his agents and the club. I'm not involved in that. I have no doubts about him and his quality but each one has his own family, desires, dreams and, above that, I cannot do anything else. What I want is for him to come back fit. His knee looks really good and after that, honestly, it's not of my business. It's not in my hands," said Rummenigge to the Mirror.