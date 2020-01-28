Would love to see Bruno Fernandes stay, admits Jorge Silas

Sporting CP head coach Jorge Silas has revealed that he hopes Bruno Fernandes stays at the club beyond January. The future of the 25-year-old has dominated headlines across the January window with him linked to Manchester United this month and in previous windows although no move has materialized.

The former Udinese star has flourished since he joined Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2017, becoming one of their best players in the years since. That has seen the world linked with a move for Fernandes and while no move has materialized as of yet despite interest from Manchester United, things have been further complicated by Sporting’s valuation for the midfielder.

Fernandes has a 100 million release clause to his name and while reports indicate that the club are willing to settle for less, the valuation difference between Sporting and United are massive. But, with the two sides reportedly trying to get a deal done before the winter window closes, Sporting boss Jorge Silas has admitted that he doesn’t want Fernandes to leave.

"I can't confirm it [if Fernandes made his last appearance against Maritimo], I would like him to stay. Right now I don't know if he will stay or not, but I would like to count on him at least until the end of the season," Silas said in his post-match press conference.

"Bruno Fernandes is a different player, he sees things that no one sees. Being further back and seeing these movements, the defence begins to decline. Any team that had Bruno Fernandes in Portugal would suffer if they lost him. If so we will have to look for solutions."