Reports | Manchester United want Alexis Sanchez back next summer

The 31-year-old is spending the 2019/20 season on loan with Inter Milan with the Nerazzurri reportedly keen on making the move permanent. That has appealed to Sanchez, who failed to make an impact with Manchester United over the last few years after he left North London for Old Trafford. But the Red Devils’ stance over the Chilean has reportedly changed with ESPN reporting that the former Barcelona man might have a future left at the club.

The report further indicated that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been informed that he will have to accommodate the Chilean with the club unwilling to settle for a cut-price deal. Sanchez - who signed in January of 2018 from Arsenal - has a contract that expires in the summer of 2020 and ESPN has reported that Manchester United’s board and upper hierarchy are not willing to let him go at a loss despite interest from major sides across Europe.