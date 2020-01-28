Reports | Manchester United looking to Antero Henrique as their Sporting director

According to the English media outlet, the Mirror, Manchester United want to not only add reinforcements on the field but also off the field. The Red Devils are working to strengthen their club structure as they aim to appoint a Sporting Director that will oversee the club’s development. The club have been searching for a sporting director to oversee their recruitment policy for a long time with links to Luis Campos, Ralf Rangnick and former United players Edwin van der Sar, Mike Phelan and Rio Ferdinand.

The report further adds that they are in advanced talks with former PSG transfer guru Antero Henrique over the position of sports director of the club. The 51-year-old hails from Portugal and started work at Porto as a press assistant. He had worked his way up through the ranks and before finally becoming a sporting director playing a large part in the club winning the title seven times during his tenure. Henrique then joined PSG in the same role in 2017 and has been credited for the signings of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Dani Alves.