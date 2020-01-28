Reports | Manchester City eye €95 million move for Milan Skriniar

According to the English media outlet, Daily Star, Manchester City want to bolster their defence and have reached the doors of Inter Milan as they hope to sign Milan Skriniar from the Nerazzurri. The four-time Premier League champions have been haunted by defensive injuries this term with their star defender Aymeric Laporte missing over four months of action due to injury. The Frenchman has recently returned to the team and hopes to stay until the end of the season.

John Stones is another name that has been in and out of the team due to recurring strains and injuries. In the absence of the preferred centre backs, Pep Guardiola has had to do with Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho as the centre back pairing. The former Barcelona manager has also used Rodri as a centre back and given chances to academy player Eric Garcia but it has caused them a few problems.