Reports | Manchester City eye €95 million move for Milan Skriniar

Today at 3:39 PM
Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly keen to sign Inter Milan centre back Milan Skriniar in the summer. The Citizens have suffered a lot due to lack of defensive options as Aymeric Laporte and John Stones have been out with injuries for a significant part of the season.
According to the English media outlet, Daily Star, Manchester City want to bolster their defence and have reached the doors of Inter Milan as they hope to sign Milan Skriniar from the Nerazzurri. The four-time Premier League champions have been haunted by defensive injuries this term with their star defender Aymeric Laporte missing over four months of action due to injury. The Frenchman has recently returned to the team and hopes to stay until the end of the season.
John Stones is another name that has been in and out of the team due to recurring strains and injuries. In the absence of the preferred centre backs, Pep Guardiola has had to do with Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho as the centre back pairing. The former Barcelona manager has also used Rodri as a centre back and given chances to academy player Eric Garcia but it has caused them a few problems.
The Citizens trail Liverpool by 16 points in the Premier League race with Guardiola recently admitting that the title race is already over and catching Liverpool isn’t realistic. Lack of options in defence has cost City a title and the hierarchy are desperate to not let this repeat again. Manchester City wants to sign a centre back and have turned their heads to Skriniar with the club willing to pay as much as €95 million.
