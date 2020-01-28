Reports | Emre Can closes in on a move to Borussia Dortmund

Juventus midfielder Emre Can is set to take a pay cut and join Borussia Dortmund on an initial loan, as reported by Daily Mail. A host of clubs including Manchester United , Chelsea , Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been interested in Can but the German will move to BVB for a fee in the region of £22 million. The midfielder is on the verge of joining Dortmund, who have managed to agree to a fee with Juventus after their initial offer was rejected.

The report indicates that it is not clear how the transaction will be structured, with the possibility of it being a loan with an obligation to buy. The move is set to see the German return to the Bundesliga, where Can played with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich previously. The 25-year-old left Liverpool for Juventus in 2018 and featured prominently in his first season with the club. However, this campaign Can has been used sparingly, playing just eight times in Serie A under Sarri.