Reports | Emre Can closes in on a move to Borussia Dortmund
Today at 3:36 PM
Juventus out of favour midfielder Emre Can is touted to leave Turin and is closing on a move to Borussia Dortmund before the end of the winter transfer window. The ex Liverpool player is also ready to take a pay cut and join the Bundesliga side in order to restart his season with a fresh challenge.
Juventus midfielder Emre Can is set to take a pay cut and join Borussia Dortmund on an initial loan, as reported by Daily Mail. A host of clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have been interested in Can but the German will move to BVB for a fee in the region of £22 million. The midfielder is on the verge of joining Dortmund, who have managed to agree to a fee with Juventus after their initial offer was rejected.
The report indicates that it is not clear how the transaction will be structured, with the possibility of it being a loan with an obligation to buy. The move is set to see the German return to the Bundesliga, where Can played with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich previously. The 25-year-old left Liverpool for Juventus in 2018 and featured prominently in his first season with the club. However, this campaign Can has been used sparingly, playing just eight times in Serie A under Sarri.
The 25-year-old has been dropped from the team with coach Maurizio Sarri preferring the likes Aaron Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi, Adrien Rabiot, Sami Khedira all have had more involvement than Can. The ex-Napoli coach doesn’t trust Can and sees him surplus to requirements. Sarri also did not include Can in the 25 man UEFA Champions League squad, which caused Can to react angrily and stating that he’ll consider his future.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.