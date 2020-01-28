ISL 2019-20 | Manuel Onwu joins Odisha FC on loan

Born in Tudela, Spain, Onwu had made his La Liga debut in March 2012 for CA Osasuna after playing for their B team. Prior to his association with Bengaluru FC , he was a part of another Spanish club UCAM Murcia CF in the 2018-19 season of Segunda Division B.

Speaking on the new signing, OFC Head Coach Mr. Josep Gombau said, "We are happy to have Manuel Onwu with us. I think that he can fit very well in the style of football that we play. I welcome him on behalf of the team and wish him all the best.”