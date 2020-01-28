ISL 2019-20 | Bengaluru FC sign winger Nili Perdomo

The winger who is comfortable playing on either flank was excited ahead of joining the Blues in what will be his first stint outside Europe. “Well, I am very happy to be able to go to the best club in India, and above all to thank the coach and the club for trusting me and giving me this opportunity. I am looking forward to starting and giving joy to the fans, I have seen many matches of our team, and I believe we have what it takes to be champions,” said Nili after completing formalities.