Diego Simeone’s job isn’t in any danger, asserts Enrique Cerezo

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has crushed the doubts over the sack of manager Diego Simeone and has asserted that the Argentine has a long future at the club. Simeone has been one of the most successful coaches in Atleti’s history helping them win La Liga once and Europa League twice.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo went on to admit that coach Diego Simeone is not close to losing his job after a tough season so far. Since losing to Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey midweek and drawing to Leganes on the weekend, the Argentine boss has seen his side come under fire. But Cerezo insists Simeone has the full backing of the Atletico board and that the criticism is unfair that they've faced is unfair.

“The [criticism] seems unfair to me and cannot be carried out. He's the coach that has given us the most titles and you have to bear in mind that there is no team in Spain that has kept a coach for at least eight years and those that remain. We don't doubt him at all. We're delighted with him. Everyone has bad games.”, said Cerezo to Dail Mail.

Los Rojiblancos are taking water in the La Liga as they sit outside a Champions League spot in the 5th place after 21 games with only 36 points to their name. The Madrid based club have had a swirl of ins and outs that has disturbed the team's equilibrium and has affected their performances on the pitch. Furthermore, the loss of Antoine Griezmann saw Atleti sign Joao Felix for a record €126 million, a youngster who was supposed to add another dimension to the attack.

But the teenager has struggled to find his stride and has managed only 2 goals in 17 league matches with Diego Costa also struggling. Not only that, their below-par performances cost them the advancement in Copa Del Rey as they were eliminated by third-tier club Leonesa. However, post the embarrassing defeat, Simeone has shown faith in his team to fight back and get back to winning ways.

“I have the desire to work like every day since I arrived, the penalties or the extra time in the Champions League didn't change me, nor will going out in this round. I have an important squad and results will come soon.”, said the Argentine.