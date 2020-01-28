Christian Eriksen completes €20 million move to Inter Milan

Former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has finally put an end to a long and arduous transfer saga with the Danish midfielder signing a four and a half year contract. The 27-year-old had already revealed that he wanted to leave the North London side and refused to sign a new deal with Spurs.

The Danish midfielder joined Tottenham from Ajax in 2013 as a part of their transition from Gareth Bale with the 27-year-old the rare positive from that spending splurge. However, his protracted and meandering transfer saga has finally come to an end which started after Eriksen refused to sign a new contract with the Nrth London side. The Danish star then further rejected a lucrative extension and revealed his intentions of leaving England and not just Tottenham.

That saw interest in him spike, with clubs from across Europe keen on the move but with Juventus and Real Madrid eventually stepping out it left Eriksen with a few options. However, Inter Milan were still in the race and the only side willing to offer Tottenham a deal in January that included a transfer fee with Eriksen signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Nerazzurri.

Furthermore, despite the fact that he had less than six months left on his current contract at Tottenham, the North Londoners managed to get €20 million for him. Reports indicate that with Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte keen on a deal happening this month, the two sides came to an agreement despite a long transfer saga.

“We can confirm the departure of Christian Eriksen who has today completed a transfer to Inter Milan. We wish you all the best for the future,” said the statement on Tottenham’s website.

While Spurs have not signed any replacements as of yet, the North London side have confirmed that they have taken up the option to sign Giovani lo Celso permanently. The Argentine signed for Tottenham over the summer on loan with an option to buy and Spurs have handed him a four-and-a-half-year contract.

“A former player at Rosario Central and Paris Saint-Germain, Giovani has appeared in 20 games for us so far in all competitions and registered two goals, including netting the first FA Cup goal at our new stadium against Middlesbrough earlier this month," said the statement on Tottenham’s website.

