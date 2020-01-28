Carabao Cup 2019-20 Semi-Finals Second Leg: Live Updates, results, matches

With Premier League on break for about nine days (barring Liverpool), the Carabao Cup helps ease the transition. Two equally interesting semi-finals take precedence with a Manchester derby, where there is all to play for and Aston Villa playing Leicester City to decide who plays at Wembley.

Welcome to Sportscafe’s live-blog for the Carabao Cup semi-finals second leg and hopefully, yet again, it’s just as exciting as the FA Cup. That’s going to be hard to match up (looking at you Liverpool) but we still have a couple of rather interesting games on show. There is the Manchester derby but with the Reds walking in needing three goals without a reply to win, it’s going to go only one way.

And yet all eyes will be on that but it’s the first game (and the one on show tonight) that should be a world-class match up. Both sides walk in after a hard-fought draw in the first leg, both sides need the win and more importantly, it’s going to be competitive. The Foxes have found themselves looking out of sorts as the first leg showed us with Villa showing an uptick in form.

They’ve managed to get four points from their last three games despite playing Manchester City, Watford and Brighton. They’ve managed to score goals, bring in reinforcements and add to their collection of stars to help them survive the league. The draw was a massive pick me up for them and a win tonight could change the scope of their season. But for Leicester, it could mean the world and then some especially for Brendan Rodgers.

But since it is a Manchester derby and one that pits two Premier League giants against each other for only the third time this season, all eyes will be on them. Plus there is the fact that the score is now tied between Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola this season although that Pep masterclass in the second game was sensational.

However, despite them going into the game with a 3-1 deficit to overcome (no away goals in play) and the world against them, something tells me that this Manchester United just might do it. Or it will an absolute rout. Either way, a fun couple of days of football.