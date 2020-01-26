Transfer ban really hurt Chelsea, admits Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard spoke to the Daily Mail after the 2-1 FA Cup win over Hull City . Following their transfer ban and loss of key-man Eden Hazard last summer, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted the team “lost ground.” The Chelsea legend was unable to strengthen his side when he took over the reins at Stamford Bridge for the first time because of a transfer ban for violating regulations on young players joining. They also lost Eden Hazard who had become Chelsea's most influential player with 85 goals in 245 games before his move to Real Madrid .

“There's no movement to speak of now. It's clear that we got a punishment in the summer for right or for wrong where we couldn't bring in players and the punishment is meant to hurt you. And we lost certainly one of our biggest players in our history for what he did for this club over the last six or seven years whatever it is. My job I suppose is to work everyday on the training ground, can we get better and to drive that. Then the other part is how do we move forward by bringing in players and we lost ground in the summer. So yeah we're trying to now, we need to now for the short term to push for this top four. I think it's clear I have a strong feeling where we can improve personnel wise to take us going forward.”, said Lampard to Daily Mail.