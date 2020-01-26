Reports | Tottenham Hotspur cool their interest in Aleksander Mitrovic after £40 million asking price

Spurs are in dire need of striking options after forward Harry Kane suffered a hamstring injury against Southampton on New Year’s eve. Scans and assessments later revealed that Kane will have to undergo surgery and will remain out of action until mid-April. In the Englishman’s absence, Mourinho has had to do with Heung Min Son and Lucas Moura in the striker position. The ex-Chelsea boss has stressed about the needs of a striker and the club hierarchy are working to bring a short term replacement to North London. AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek and Paris Saint Germain’s Edinson Cavani have been linked with a move to the New Tottenham Hotspur stadium but neither moves have materialised. With five days to go in the winter transfer window, Spurs must act fast to sign a back up striker.