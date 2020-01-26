Reports | Tottenham Hotspur cool their interest in Aleksander Mitrovic after £40 million asking price
Today at 7:34 PM
Tottenham Hotspur have ended their desire to sign Fulham striker Aleksander Mitrovic after the Cottagers demanded £40 million for the robust centre forward. Jose Mourinho is mulling over signing a striker as forward Harry Kane suffered an injury on New year’s day and remains out until April.
According to the English media outlet, Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur have cooled off their interest in signing Aleksander Mitrovic from Championship side Fulham. The Cottagers demanded as much as £40 million for the Serbian international and Spurs aren’t willing to meet their valuation. There’s a clause in Mitrovic’s contract that would allow him to leave the club if Fulham fail to secure Premier League promotion at the end of the season.
The 25 year old has been in dazzling form in the Championship, scoring 18 goals in 26 games. His red hot form attracted a lot of interest from the Premier League as Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were keen to add the forward to their roster in January. However, both the clubs have been put off by Fulham’s asking price and neither will make more efforts to sign the Serbian. Fulham purchased Mitrovic from Newcastle United in 2018 for £25 million after the ex-Anderlecht man spent six months at the Craven cottage.
Spurs are in dire need of striking options after forward Harry Kane suffered a hamstring injury against Southampton on New Year’s eve. Scans and assessments later revealed that Kane will have to undergo surgery and will remain out of action until mid-April. In the Englishman’s absence, Mourinho has had to do with Heung Min Son and Lucas Moura in the striker position. The ex-Chelsea boss has stressed about the needs of a striker and the club hierarchy are working to bring a short term replacement to North London. AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek and Paris Saint Germain’s Edinson Cavani have been linked with a move to the New Tottenham Hotspur stadium but neither moves have materialised. With five days to go in the winter transfer window, Spurs must act fast to sign a back up striker.
