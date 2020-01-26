Gabriel Martinelli must keep his feet on the ground, warns Mikel Arteta

Following Gabriel Martinelli's charismatic performances for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has urged everyone to remain calm over the Brazilian’s situation. Meanwhile, the former Manchester City assistant has also urged Martinelli to keep his feet on the ground and continue concentrating on the pitch.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli has been excellent for Gunners since joining them and has impressed new manager Mikel Arteta. However, while speaking to Goal, Arteta has urged the fans to remain patient and clam over Martinelli and not to overhype him. The former Gunners man also warned the youngster to remain grounded and focus on his development as a good striker. After joining from Ituano in the summer, the 18-year-old Brazilian has been a sensation scoring 10 goals in 21 games and starring in Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League draw.

“I would like to talk about potential, more than what it is at the moment because for him there is still a long way. The stature of this club, to give him the key to do that straight away is not fair on him. We have to bring him down. I want him to train with his head down every day hard and slowly he will start to earn the praise if he does what he needs to do every day, but it is not about one or two days.”, said Arteta to Goal.

Since Mikel Arteta’s takeover, Gunners have lost only one of seven games that they have played. But they have managed to win only two games as well getting mixed views from supporters. The North Londoners travel to Bournemouth for the FA Cup 4th round tie on Monday. Martinelli may play a crucial role in the game and Arteta so far is very keen to see the forward developing in such a manner.

“I heard a lot of things about Gabi before I joined and the moment I saw [him] in training, it was confirmed the things I was told before. I think the way he competes and how brave he is in every decision on that pitch is very unusual for an 18-year-old. He competed against one of the best defenders in the league, in [Cesar] Azpilicueta, and he got at him every time he had a chance. His fighting spirit is incredible and then he is a threat for goal every time.”, concluded Arteta.