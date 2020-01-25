Reports | Tottenham Hotspur finally agree for Christian Eriksen’s deal
Today at 7:26 PM
Tottenham Hotspur have finally agreed to a deal for Christian Eriksen after weeks of intense negotiations with Inter Milan. A horde of clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Inter were in line to sign the Danish star but Nerazzurri were the club who have won the race to his signature.
Christian Eriksen will fly to Milan for his medical early next week before completing a transfer to Internazionale after the Serie A club has agreed a € 20 million deal for the attacking midfielder with Tottenham. Talks have been going on for some time, with Tottenham demanding €20 million from the outset and eventually, the chairman, Daniel Levy, got what he wanted for a player who has been with the club since 2013 and had six months on his deal.
Inter bid €15 million plus add-ons earlier this week but they struck a deal when the clubs met on Friday. The Dane has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract worth a simple £260,000 a week, with add-ons that could grow to £ 320,000. Inter have bought Ashley Young from Manchester United this month and retain an interest in Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud. Last summer they signed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez, the latter on loan, from Manchester United.
The Nerazzurri also sent Valentino Lazaro on loan to Newcastle United. Lazaro can play on the wing and has played as a wing back in Conte’s 3-5-2 formation. With the arrival of Ashley Young and Victor Moses, Lazaro was deemed surplus to requirements and has been allowed to join Magpies on loan until the end of the season. Antonio Conte’s side are second in Serie A, four points behind Juventus, and face Cagliari on Sunday.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.