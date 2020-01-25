Reports | Tottenham Hotspur finally agree for Christian Eriksen’s deal

Christian Eriksen will fly to Milan for his medical early next week before completing a transfer to Internazionale after the Serie A club has agreed a € 20 million deal for the attacking midfielder with Tottenham. Talks have been going on for some time, with Tottenham demanding €20 million from the outset and eventually, the chairman, Daniel Levy, got what he wanted for a player who has been with the club since 2013 and had six months on his deal.