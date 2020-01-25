Reports | Newcastle United announce Valentino Lazaro on loan

Newcastle United have announced the signing of midfielder Valentino Lazaro on loan from Serie A giants Inter Milan. The Magpies are seriously considering a repair of their squad and have taken huge steps to improve the squad quality, first signing Nabil Bentaleb from Schalke and now signing Lazaro.

Newcastle United have acquired Valentino Lazaro from Inter Milan on loan until the end of the season, as reported by Sky Sports. Newcastle succeeded in signing the Inter Man, with Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig were also interested in the Austrian international. However, Die Roten Bullen have prioritised signing Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb.

Newcastle United have been on their toes since the start of the January transfer window as they try and improve their squad. Steve Bruce has already secured the signing of Nabil Bentaleb from Schalke 04 on loan. However, Newcastle will have to wait for Lazaro's debut as they did not register the Austria international in time to play in Saturday's sold-out FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Oxford.

“I'm very happy to be here and can't wait to meet all my team-mates, get out on the training pitch and hopefully get a lot of victories in the future. I've only heard great things about the club. I've had good talks with the coach so I feel very happy to be here now. Those conversations convinced me that this is the right place for me to come.”, said Lazaro on his unveiling.

Inter have been one of the busiest clubs this winter transfer window with a swirl of ins and outs. The Nerazzurri signed Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea and Ashley Young from Manchester United for £1 million. Inter are very close to even acquiring the services of Christian Eriksen with a deal reportedly agreed between the Danish international and the club. The Italians are also working on bringing striker Fernando Llorente from Napoli and are open to sending Matteo Politano to Napoli in a swap deal.