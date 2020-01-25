Reports | Manchester United keen on Islam Slimani and Odion Ighalo

Manchester United are eyeing striker reinforcements after Marcus Rashford suffered a back injury that will keep him out of action for a significant amount of time. The Red Devils have identified Shanghai Shenhua’s Odion Ighalo and Leicester City’s Islam Slimani as potential replacements.

Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani are two of several players that Manchester United has looked at as they attempt to bring in a loan striker following Marcus Rashford's long-term injury, as reported by Sky Sports. Currently, Ighalo is with Shanghai Shenhua Chinese Club and stays on his contract for two years while Leicester's Slimani is on loan in Monaco.

Marcus Rashford sustained a back injury against Wolves in the FA Cup replay. Criticisms have been drawn as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought the Englishman as a substitute with reports suggesting that Rashford was already struggling with back problems. The United hierarchy are looking for a short term replacement and want to bring a striker on loan rather than a permanent transfer.

Nigeria international Ighalo scored 17 goals in 55 Premier League appearances for the Hornets before securing a move to Chinese League One in 2017. Whereas, the Algerian has 13 goals in 46 appearances for his parent club Leicester but has been loaned out to Newcastle, Fenerbahce and Monaco since his arrival at the King Power Stadium in 2016 from Sporting Lisbon. Since his move to France, Slimani has sparkled and regained his form, scoring 7 goals and 7 assists in 13 Ligue 1 games.

After the disaster class performance against Burnley, the Norwegian manager admitted that the team requires more quality players in the team as the Red Devils aim to secure a Champions League spot this term. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes remains linked to the club with the personal terms agreed and only a transfer fee is left to agree between United and Sporting Lisbon