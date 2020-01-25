Manchester United | Need time to improve the team, admits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer has admitted that he needs time to improve the standard of the current United team. The ex-Molde man has also said that there’s no quick fix for the current problems and new signings may not be able to make an immediate impact on the team.

Solskjaer has said there is no "quick fix" to improve his squad. Solskajer is under tremendous pressure after a dismal performance against Burnley where Sean Dyche’s men won the game 2-0 at Old Trafford. The Norwegian has insisted that he needs time to work on the squad and instant signings will need to be integrated before they can make a big impact on the team.

“We've had one proper transfer window and we're trying to do something now.”, said Solskajer to BBC.

During the summer transfer window, United spent over £130m on defenders, bringing in Harry Maguire from Leicester City and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, and also signed winger Daniel James from Swansea City. The 46 year old boss gave a reference of Jurgen Klopp and how he’s taken over four years to build a world-class squad since taking over in 2015. The Reds are currently tearing the Premier League apart, as they lead the league table by 16 points.

“Jurgen Klopp spent four years building his team and they're doing well now. "It's not going be a quick fix - eight or 10 players in the transfer window. We can't react to all the noise outside. There'll be criticism - you've got to take it, you've got to be stronger mentally. I am, the club is. The staff are very strong mentally and we're sticking to what we believe in. I've got full faith.”, said the ex-Molde boss.

Despite the loss to Burnley, BBC has reported that Solskajer continues to get the backing of the United chiefs and Ed Woodward has assured him that the club trusts the Norwegian with his plans.

“When you start on something you stick to that plan. I'm not going to change, six, nine or 10 months into the job and believe in a different way. The foundation has to be laid and the culture properly set and laid down. This group is a good core of players who believe in what we're doing to carry us forward with signings and players coming back. You need to knock the house down, you don't just start with the roof. We've had some rainy days and wish that roof was on, but we can't hide. All my conversations with the club have been positive.”, concluded Solskjaer.