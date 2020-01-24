We have the utmost respect for Edinson Cavani, asserts Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has said that the club has the highest respect for Edinson Cavani and will respect his decision on his future. Earlier, the Uruguayan's father alleged PSG of showing lack of respect towards the player's desire to move away from in search of more playing time.

In an interview with BBC, Tuchel has played down talk of the club being disrespectful towards striker Edinson Cavani. Tuchel said that PSG do not lack respect for the forward after the Uruguayan's father accused of treating his son "unfairly". Edinson Cavani has been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes with clubs like Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Inter Milan reportedly interested.

However, it is said that the forward has already agreed to personal terms with Los Rojiblancos. PSG cruised past Stade Remis as they beat them 3-0, however, Cavani was not included in the squad as he reportedly missed the game due to a groin strain.

"It is a shame that he could not be here with us, he did not feel good with his groin. We don't have any updates on his situation.", said Tuchel to BBC.

The 32 year old's contract out in the summer and he's in the final six months of his contract at PSG. This allows him to negotiate a deal with foreign clubs from January 1. However, Paris want to keep him as a back up as they prepare to go deep in the UEFA champions league. Cavani has played second fiddle to Mauro Icardi, making only 14 outings this term. Cavani's father has suggested that his son is weighing on a move to Atletico but PSG are not keen to let him go before the summer.

"I would like him to play there [Atletico], Simeone wants him now but the head coach of Paris St-Germain says he needs him to help them compete in the Champions League. I think there is a strong chance he will go to Atletico. There is also the option to join the club in June. There are lots of other clubs interested but when you give your word to a team, you respect it. If he is allowed to leave tomorrow and Atletico still want him, I think he will sign.", said the Uruguayan's father.