Wolves vs Liverpool | Sadio Mane's injury isn't very serious, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has breathed a sigh of relief after finding that Sadio Mane hadn’t picked up a serious injury after the Senegal international was substituted in the first half against Wolves. The Germans manager revealed that Mane felt a strain in the hamstring and he decided to take him off citing fear of aggravating the strain. The Reds extended their Premier League advantage to 16 points with a hard-fought victory at Molineux thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino . Takumi Minamino came on in Mane’s place, but Klopp has moved to reassure supporters.

Liverpool has earned 67 points out of a possible 69 in this season's Premier League-at least five more than any team in the history of English top flight has ever had after as many competitive games. With the club closing in on a first championship in 30 years, Klopp rejected any pressure insisting he is not set on their spot. Liverpool travel to West Ham next week for their game in hand and victory would move them 19 points clear of Manchester City .

“I don't think about it, I had to ask about exactly the amount of points, that's the truth, I really forgot in the week. I didn't think about it, I know we play Sunday at Shrewsbury (in the FA Cup), I know we play Wednesday at West Ham and I know we play Saturday. That's three games in seven days which is a lot. We lost Sadio Mane (to a hamstring injury) and that's the pressure I think about. All the rest is no pressure. The message that 'you can lose six games' [and still win the title], I could vomit when I hear that to be honest. So just let's carry on. We have to find solutions for all the different games. Let's work on that, and that's probably without Sadio.”, concluded the ex-Borussia Dortmund coach.