Reports | Inter Milan announce Victor Moses signing

The Italian coach has been searching the Premier League to find the best players to suit his football style, and Moses is the fourth to arrive after Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez (on loan) and Ashley Young, former Manchester United trio. Moses is the second arrival in January after Ashley Young who was signed for a mere £1 million. This isn’t the end as the Nerazzurri are targeting more signing in the winter transfer window as they aim to regain the top spot in the Serie A. Inter are also being linked with moves for Christian Eriksen, Olivier Giroud, and former Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente, who is now at Napoli. It is also being reported that Napoli and Inter are working on a swap deal for Llorente and Mateo Polittano.