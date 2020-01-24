Reports | Inter Milan announce Victor Moses signing
Today at 7:14 PM
Serie A giants Inter Milan have announced the signing of Victor Moses from Chelsea on an initial loan deal. The Nigerian spent the first half of 2019-20 season at Turkish side Fenerbache but has now cut short his stay in Turkey to reunite with his former manager Antonio Conte at the Nerazzurri.
Inter Milan have announced the signing of Victor Moses from Chelsea, as reported by Sky Sports. The deal is an initial loan deal and the Italians will have the option to exercise the purchase option in the summer. The 29 year old spent the first half of the season on loan at Fenerbache after Frank Lampard deemed the player surplus to requirements. Moses is reunited with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, who he played for in the 2016-17 Premier League winning season.
Conte used Moses as a right wing-back after changing the team's formation to a 3-4-3 following defeats to Liverpool and Arsenal early in the season. Since the formation change, Chelsea and Moses both dazzled on the pitch as the Blues lifted the Premier League in Conte’s debut campaign.
The Italian coach has been searching the Premier League to find the best players to suit his football style, and Moses is the fourth to arrive after Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez (on loan) and Ashley Young, former Manchester United trio. Moses is the second arrival in January after Ashley Young who was signed for a mere £1 million. This isn’t the end as the Nerazzurri are targeting more signing in the winter transfer window as they aim to regain the top spot in the Serie A. Inter are also being linked with moves for Christian Eriksen, Olivier Giroud, and former Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente, who is now at Napoli. It is also being reported that Napoli and Inter are working on a swap deal for Llorente and Mateo Polittano.
Moses will fit well in Conte’s system at Inter. The ex-Italy coach uses a 3-5-2 formation and previously had Danilo D-Ambrosio as the only fit right full back. But with the arrival of Moses and Young, Conte can expect competition in the right wing back role.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Victor Moses
- Antonio Conte
- Ashley Young
- Christian Eriksen
- English Premier League
- Serie A
- Inter Milan
- Chelsea
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.