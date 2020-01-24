Reports | Barcelona become latest club to enter Christian Eriksen chase
Today at 6:57 PM
Barcelona have joined the likes of Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Manchester United to become the latest club to join the chase for Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen. According to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, Eriksen will be allowed to leave North London for a fee in the region of £20 million.
According to the English media outlet, Sky Sports, Spanish giants Barcelona have also enquired about Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and has turned down multiple contracts from Spurs. The 27 year old has made it clear that he wants to leave Tottenham and play his football elsewhere. A host of clubs apart from Barca like Inter, Manchester United, and Real Madrid have made their interest known for Eriksen’s services.
The ex-Ajax player met Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to talk about a transfer this month with Serie A giants Inter Milan being the most desired destination. The Sky Sports report also added that Eriksen had already agreed to personal terms with the Nerazzurri and is now waiting for the two clubs to negotiate his transfer. Spurs are demanding fees in the region of £20 million. Inter made a renewed £11m plus bonuses offer for the Denmark international on Monday, but Spurs are holding out for their £17m valuation.
The 27-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season but has scored just twice in the Premier League. He was included in the matchday squad of Tottenham for their Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Norwich, coming off the bench just after the hour-mark. With Eriksen favouring a move to Italy, Barcelona’s interest may not yield them much success. The Blaugrana have the striker’s position to strengthen after the injury to Luis Suarez that will keep him out for at least 3 months.
