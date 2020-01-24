Reports | Barcelona become latest club to enter Christian Eriksen chase

The 27-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season but has scored just twice in the Premier League. He was included in the matchday squad of Tottenham for their Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Norwich, coming off the bench just after the hour-mark. With Eriksen favouring a move to Italy, Barcelona’s interest may not yield them much success. The Blaugrana have the striker’s position to strengthen after the injury to Luis Suarez that will keep him out for at least 3 months.