Odisha FC U-18 boys play goalless draw against United Punjab FC

Today at 2:38 PM
Odisha FC under 18 boys will next meet Sudeva Football Club on January 28th in the ongoing Hero Elite League 2019-20 following the goalless draw against United Punjab FC despite creating two goal-scoring opportunities in the first half of the encounter. Both sides failed to break the deadlock.
The Hero Elite League 2019-20 match between Odisha FC under 18 team and United Punjab FC ended in a 0-0 draw at the UPFC Ground 1 in Pathankot, Punjab.
Both the teams performed almost equally in the first half of the match in Punjab. Odisha FC managed to create two goal-scoring opportunities in the first half of the match but failed to score. However, after the change of sides, Odisha FC dominated the remaining period of the match and also got one clear chance of scoring. Eventually, both the clubs failed to break the deadlock.
Vikas Verma and Navneet Dubey performed well in the defence while Akshunna Tyagi and Piyush Bhandari looked good in the attack.
