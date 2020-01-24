Odisha FC scouting program held in Cuttack

Today at 6:26 PM
Odisha FC organised a scouting program for children in three age groups at the Satyabrata Stadium in Cuttack on Friday (January 24). More than 300 kids in three age groups - under 13, under 15 and under 18 attended the program which was held in association with the State Government.
The players from this scouting program will be selected for further trails and will be in contention to find a place in the junior Odisha FC teams in the above categories for the upcoming season. The under 13, under 15 and under 18 teams will participate in the 2020-21 season of the Hero Sub-Junior League, Hero Junior League and Hero Elite League respectively.
Odisha FC's Assistant Coach Mr. Thangboi Singto, Grassroots Coaches Mr. Sourav Virdi, Mr. Sk Shahanawaz Alam and Mr. Aiswaryan Pillai and Assistant Grassroots Manager Mr. Suvam Das conducted the scouting program.
"Our plan was always to start a very strong grassroots program following it up with a proper youth set-up. I think this is a good start for us. The Government of Odisha has been very supportive of different sports. For Odisha FC, this program is very important as the aim is to give ample playing time to the children here in Odisha. This is the basic first phase trials here in Cuttack and it will continue as the selected boys will attend scouting again," said Odisha FC's Assistant Coach Mr. Thangboi Singto.
Speaking about the program, OFC's Head of Football Development Mr. Aakash Narula said, "As a Club, we strongly believe in building a robust grassroots and youth setup. The only way to ensure that is to work with local players of our catchment area amongst others and give them professional training, competitive matches and help them grow as players and represent the nation and the ISL senior. For which such scouting programs become an important step towards helping the young players."
