We've missed Aymeric Laporte, admits Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was delighted to have defender Aymeric Laporte back in the team as he played his first game in over four months. The French centre back featured in City’s 1-0 away win over Sheffield United, playing 78 minutes and helping the team to keep a clean sheet.

Manchester City centre back Aymeric Laporte returned to action after suffering a knee injury in August. He missed 32 games for City and his absence cost the Citizens a lot as they have fallen far behind Liverpool in the title race. On the Frenchman’s return to footballing action, Pep Guardiola was full of praise of Laporte branding him as one of the best left-footed centre backs in the world.

“We missed him a lot - in terms of the fast pace, headers, build-up, he is an exceptional player. He is back, it was maybe a risk. The doctors said he was fit and the sooner we can give him minutes, the quicker he will get his physical condition. He now has five days before the next game to recover his physical condition.”, said Guardiola to BBC.

Without him, Guardiola's team was forced to seek change in defence with defensive midfielders Fernandinho and Rodri frequently deputising but the return of Laporte to fitness is a welcome boost to second-placed City. Laporte has won two league titles since joining the club in January 2018 for an estimated £58 million and City had seven points from a possible nine before his injury. But, during his spell on the sidelines, they have lost five games and slipped 13 points behind table-topping Liverpool.

In yesterday’s game, Manchester City were successful in winning a closely contested affair against Sheffield United and Bramall lane. Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score the only goal of the game but Laporte’s return have made bigger headlines. Former Manchester United and Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin claimed City looked "more confident" at the heart of their defence with Laporte back in.

“The players around him seemed more comfortable, they seemed more balanced. He just slots in really nicely, next to [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, who was bombing down the left-wing. City seemed to be happy to have him back, they seemed to lean on him to organise that back three, and five when they were out of possession. "It's good to see him back, I like to see players recover from injuries and hopefully we'll see him get a run of games.”, said Dublin.