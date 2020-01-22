Reports | Manchester United submit £30 million bid for Jude Bellingham
Today at 2:12 PM
Manchester United have reportedly made a bid in excess of £30 million for Birmingham starlet Jude Bellingham as they consider a move this month. The 16-year-old has done exceptionally well for Birmingham in the Championship this season which has seen him be heavily linked with a move away.
The Red Devils are looking for a new midfielder after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have left them looking a little thin in midfield. That has also forced the club’s hand with them chasing after Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes over a reported 60 million move but Manchester United are looking for more additions and believe that Jude Bellingham is their man.
The Red Devils have been linked in past to the 16-year-old midfielder but Sky Sports has now reported that the club have submitted a £30 million bid for the Birmingham man. The report further added that the Old Trafford side were willing to part with £25 million for Bellingham but have now officially submitted a bid in excess of £30 million.
The teenager is still on a scholar’s wages which sees him earn £145-per-week and will sign a lucrative contract when he turns 17 in June. However, his performances this season combined with the potential that lies within Bellingham has seen some of Europe’s top clubs scout him. This list includes Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool with Birmingham been put under pressure to raise funds having been docked points for breaking FFP rules.
