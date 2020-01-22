Reports | Manchester United submit £30 million bid for Jude Bellingham

The teenager is still on a scholar’s wages which sees him earn £145-per-week and will sign a lucrative contract when he turns 17 in June. However, his performances this season combined with the potential that lies within Bellingham has seen some of Europe’s top clubs scout him. This list includes Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool with Birmingham been put under pressure to raise funds having been docked points for breaking FFP rules.