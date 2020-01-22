Reports | Bournemouth target £35 million move for Bertrand Traore

Relegation battling team Bournemouth have expressed their interest in signing Olympique Lyon forward Bertrand Traore. The 24-year-old winger has managed to score three goals and provide four assists in 24 games and the Cherries hope that Traore’s signing can help them avoid relegation.

According to the English media outlet, Daily Mail, Bournemouth has expressed an interest in Bertrand Traore, the former Lyon Chelsea striker. On Monday, Lyon signed Karl Toko Ekambi from Villarreal and his arrival would put pressure on the positions forward. Moussa Dembele has attracted attention from a number of Premier League clubs, but Bournemouth is passionate about Traore, who joined Chelsea's French side for £8.8 million in 2017.

Since then, his value has soared with the 24-year-old impressive in European competitions and considered in the £35 million bracket. Bournemouth dropped down the table of the Premier League and needed a signing to lift a squad severely stretched by injury and suspension. The Cherries are 18th in the league table with 23 points in 24 games.

If their Premier League status is preserved, they want a wide forward and have discussed trying an initial loan with obligation for a set fee in summer. Jacob Bruun Larsen from Borussia Dortmund was also discussed on loan, but he prefers a permanent move and has rival interest from clubs in Germany. Manager Eddie Howe is also braced for a late offer for stylish Dutch centre back Nathan Ake.

After a hamstring injury, the 24-year-old has returned to the first-team fold and was undoubtedly their standout performer last Saturday in their defeat at Norwich. Chelsea has a £40 million option on Ake which will last until the end of this season with Everton, Arsenal and Tottenham also interested. Although linked to Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich, Arsenal is considering younger options for their defence.