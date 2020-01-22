Reports | Barcelona mull over moves for Rodrigo and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona were handed a major blow when they found out their first choice number nine Luis Suarez will be out of action for three months due to injury. The Blaugrana have been quick find replacements and have shortlisted Valencia’s Rodrigo and Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as possible options.

According to the English media outlet, ESPN, La Liga champions Barcelona are tracking Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Rodrigo as they plot to sign a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez before the end of this month. The former Liverpool striker has suffered a knee injury and will undergo surgery, which will see him miss at least three months of footballing action.

However, the Blaugrana are aware that both Valencia and Arsenal will be unwilling to let go of their stars in the January transfer window. Barcelona manager and club chiefs met on Monday to discuss whether a short term signing for Luis Suarez is required or not as they are willing to splash the cash to sign Lautaro Martinez in the summer. The Inter Milan striker has scored 10 goals in 19 Serie A games and has been firing on all cylinders for the Nerazzurri.

Club sources have told ESPN that they are not looking for a quick fix after Kevin-Prince Boateng failed to impress upon arriving in the 2019 January window. Barca wants to sign an existing striker but knows that prices are inflated this month. With this in mind, they are interested in Rodrigo and Aubameyang but their first attempts at negotiations have not gone to plan.

With Valencia trying to make it to the top four and go deep in Champions League, Los Che are unwilling to let their prime striker leave. Meanwhile, Blaugrana are aware of Aubameyang’s intentions to join a club where he’ll have better chances of glory and can win trophies in near future. The Barca hierarchy hope to take advantage of this intention and try to lure the Gabon striker to Nou Camp.