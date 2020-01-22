Reports | AC Milan weighing up an offer for Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash

Serie A giants AC Milan have expressed their interest in signing Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash. The Rossoneri director Zvonimir Boban has established talks with the Championship club with the Milan chiefs weighing up on an offer of around £15 million, a fee they feel will be enough to sign him.

AC Milan has shown a surprise interest in signing Nottingham Forest player Matty Cash after his conversion from a midfielder to a right-back which has also attracted attention from West Ham. The Daily Mail reported that the Italian giants feel a £15million bid for the 22-year-old will be enough to lure Nottingham into a deal. The versatile star has caught the attention with his performances this season under manager Sabri Lamouchi, playing 25 of Forest's 27 games.

A host of Premier League clubs are also believed to be interested and while Forest are keen to hold on to Cash, reports indicate that Milan are willing to what they have to with Davide Calabria troubled by injury problems. Yet Cash, who advanced through the Nigel Doughty Academy, has become an important star for the second-tier outfit and the club has revealed that selling him is not their top agenda.

Forest will remain comfortably within the loss limit imposed by the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules after Arvin Appiah's £8million departure to Almeria in the summer. This season, top-flight scouts regularly watched Cash who has scored against West Brom and Hull. Milan look to add more reinforcements in the winter transfer window after already adding Zlatan Ibrahimovic to their roster, signing him as a free agent for an initial deal of six months.

The Italian side are also keen to bring Emre Can to San Siro but Juventus are firm on not letting the German leave in any circumstance. The Rossoneri are set to have frantic final 10 days of the transfer window as they prepare for signing and possibly even multiple exits as Suso, Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek all touted for exits.