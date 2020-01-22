Odisha FC U-13 team thrash United Punjab Football Club in Hero Sub-Junior League

Today at 9:04 PM
Odisha FC under 13 boys have defeated United Punjab Football Club by a huge margin of 12-0 goals in their first game of the Hero Sub-Junior League 2019-20 at Training Pitch 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Siddharth Attri, Aditya Adhikari and Akshat Mehra starred for the visitors.
Odisha dominated from the very beginning of the match and Siddharth Attri, Aditya Adhikari and Akshat Mehra scored in quick succession in the 23rd, 24th and 25th minutes respectively. Nitesh Minz joined the party in the 38th minute to take their lead to 4-0.
Arpit Negi found the back of the net in the 38th minute for the Bhubaneswar-based side while Aditya Adhikari got one in the 43rd. Pranay Topwal also registered his name in the scoresheet with two goals in the 42nd and 44th minute.
It was hard to stop the run of the OFC players for United Punjab and Saurabh Yadav (52nd) and Sameer Nakul (56th) scored two more. Pranay managed to complete his hat-trick in the 55th minute of the match. Adi Joshi’s goal in the 67th minute was the last nail as Odisha FC managed to get off to a great start in the Hero Sub-Junior League.
Odisha FC will take on Conscient Football in their next game on January 25th in the Hero Sub-Junior League 2019-20.
