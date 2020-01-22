Odisha FC U-13 team thrash United Punjab Football Club in Hero Sub-Junior League

It was hard to stop the run of the OFC players for United Punjab and Saurabh Yadav (52nd) and Sameer Nakul (56th) scored two more. Pranay managed to complete his hat-trick in the 55th minute of the match. Adi Joshi’s goal in the 67th minute was the last nail as Odisha FC managed to get off to a great start in the Hero Sub-Junior League.