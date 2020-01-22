Marcus Rashford will get the time he needs to recover, admits Ole Gunnar Solskajer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskajer has stated that striker Marcus Rashford will take significant time to get completely healed from the back injury and may miss the majority of the remaining season. This has cited more fear as Rashford may not be ready and fit to play in the Euro 2020.

In an interview with the Guardian, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided some tough information to swallow as he said he’s not sure about the timeframe Marcus Rashford will be out for. The English striker picked up a back injury after coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup replay against Wolves. Reports suggest that Rashford was already struggling with his back but Solskjaer opted to play him in order to win the game.

“Marcus is going to get as long as he needs to get fit. I have got the best medical staff in the country and I am sure when Marcus comes back he will be 100%.”, said Ole Gunnar Solskajer to the Guardian.

The ex-Molde man also reflected upon how the team will have to cope without the 22-year old’s absence. Rashford has been terrific, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists in 22 league games. Solskajer admitted that the United chiefs are looking in the transfer market as well for possible reinforcements but also requested his troops to step up as they push for Champions League football next season.

“That’s the million-dollar question for us because Marcus has been fantastic. Someone’s got to step up. If we find something in the transfer market, that might be one solution. We are looking at different scenarios. We know Marcus is out for a few months but the best solution is players stepping up."

“Of course but we are planning all the time. We knew we were a forward light when Romelu went and Alexis Sánchez went but you’ll not see Anthony, Marcus and Mason Greenwood do as well as they’ve done unless you give them the chance. Harry Hindsight – he’s quite clever,” added Solskajer.