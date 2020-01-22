January 22 | European football transfer round-up

Day 22 of the winter window, and we’re into the final eight days with the rumours now flaming up to a nice medium sized bonfire. Today’s fluff is very interesting as David Silva and Sergio Aguero set off hand in hand to the MLS, Edinson Cavani to reject England for Atletico Madrid and a few more.

Newcastle to offer Champions League runner up Danny Rose a way out

The Magpies and their generous owner are reportedly looking to give Champions League runner up Danny Rose a way out of Tottenham. The full-back has already admitted that he will see out the remainder of his contract at Spurs and will leave only after the final second on it expires but Jose Mourinho’s arrival has sped that up. Reports indicate that the former Leeds star has had a “falling out” with the serial winner and Newcastle have come knocking to see if he would join their stable and help them survive a curse.

Napoli table €25 million bid for Inter Milan winger Matteo Politano

Having already signed Stanislav Lobotka and Diego Demme, Napoli are moving on to bigger and older targets as they look to make a move for Matteo Politano. The Partonopei have reportedly tabled a €25 million bid for the 30-year-old winger who has struggled to find his place in Antonio Conte’s squad this season. Not only that, with the potential arrival of Christian Eriksen, Victor Moses and a few others, the Nerazzurri are looking to offload the Italian to free up space. However, any deal for Napoli will have to include a loan move with a €25 million obligation to buy with striker Fernando Llorente set to be added as a makeweight.

Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool and free up space for Timo Werner



Time for the ridiculous rumour of the day and rumour mongers [information redacted for liability purposes] suspect that Mohamed Salah’s time at Liverpool is over. The Egyptian is unhappy over some reason or another but that things have become so bad between him and Sadio Mane after their spat earlier this season, that he is looking to leave. The source further added that Timo Werner or Kylian Mbappe will replace the king of Egypt in the summer with Liverpool happy to let their superstar leave.

RB Leipzig inch closer over a move for Dani Olmo this month

Despite reports indicating that AC Milan were the closest and despite reports indicating that Barcelona were the winners, it looks like RB Leipzig might just out-do everyone to Dani Olmo. The former La Masia star has attracted a lot of interest this month with nearly every club making an offer but with the Spaniard looking for game-time and European football, the suitors have whittled down.

But the Daily Mail has reported that despite interest from across the world, it’s RB Leipzig with the win as the German side inches closer to a £26 million move for the midfielder.

West Ham make Steven Nzonzi a handsome offer

Unhappy with their team and fighting relegation, West Ham have reportedly made former Stoke City star Steven Nzonzi a “handsome offer” to sign for them this month. The midfielder’s agent is in London discussing a potential move with the Frenchman currently on loan at Galatasaray. But with the Turkish side unhappy and keen on terminating the deal, it gives the Hammers a window of opportunity. However, the club will have to pay a €3.5 million loan fee and take on the midfielder’s hefty wages as AS Roma are looking to let him leave to free up space for other players.

Deal of the day:

Lennart Czyborra from Heracles Almelo to Atalanta for €4.5 million