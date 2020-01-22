Gareth Bale will see out his contract at Real Madrid, proclaims Jonathan Barnett
Today at 8:38 PM
Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has warned any suitors that the Welshman is looking to see out his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. The former Tottenham star has struggled with form and fitness this season which has restricted him to just 12 La Liga appearances.
The 30-year-old came incredibly close to leaving Real Madrid last year but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’ demands over a transfer fee saw Bale’s move to China break down. But that never stopped the rumour mill, with the former Premier League star heavily linked with a move back to England, a move to Italy and even the Bundesliga. But his fortunes changed after Marco Asensio’s season-ending injury saw the Welshman’s services needed at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Form and fitness issues haven’t helped Bale’s cause since then but issues between him and Zinedine Zidane have further deteriorated which has seen the Welshman drop down the pecking order. But despite his lack of game-time, controversies off the field and issues with the manager, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has revealed that the 30-year-old has no plan of leaving.
“He's got another two and a half years left on his contract, and he's fine. He will be there, everything will be fine. That's what I've always said. I've never deviated from that. Things could change but loans are ridiculous. Not many clubs can afford him anyway. He's happy, and hopefully, win a couple more things with them. "He's one of the best players on earth, why would he go somewhere on loan? That's ridiculous,” said Barnett reported Sky Sports.
