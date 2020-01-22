Ángel Vizcay confirms that Osasuna fixed La Liga matches in 2013 and 2014

Former Osasuna secretary Ángel Vizcay has revealed that the club fixed La Liga matches in 2013 and 2014 in a bid to avoid relegation. The Spanish side avoided relegation at the end of the 2012/13 season but failed to do the same the next season with them finishing 18th, two points from safety.

Ángel Vizcay also went on to admit that the club paid five La Liga sides to throw matches during the course of the two seasons, the Guardian reported. The case is being heard in Pamplona’s Palace of Justice in Spain as the former Osasuna secretary went on to reveal that the club paid Getafe, Espanyol, Real Valladolid and Real Betis in a bid to avoid relegation.

The Guardian further reported that Vizcay claimed that they paid €400,000 in cash to Getafe in 2013 and €250,000 to Real Betis the following years to lose to Osasuna. The 64-year-old also claimed that Valladolid were paid €150,000 bonus to beat Deportivo La Coruna and a further €150,000 to Betis to beat Celta Vigo. That wasn’t the end, as Vizcay added that Osasuna paid €250,000 to Espanyol in return for a draw with Betis and paid a further €400,000 to beat Valladolid in the following season.

"All the destinations of the payments were discussed and decided during the [club's] board meeting," Vizcay told the court.

The Guardian further reported that three Betis players were paid in a garage in Seville with Jordi Figueras and Xavi Torres identified by Vizcay, although he did admit that he wasn’t sure if it was Antonio Amaya. The report further indicated that the former Osasuna secretary said that he admitted all this to the La Liga president Javier Tebas when the league started their investigation.