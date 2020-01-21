What Liverpool are doing right now is incredible, gushes Kylian Mbappe

France star Kylian Mbappe has rhapsodized Liverpool’s achievements this season with the PSG star in awe of Jurgen Klopp’s side. Six months into the 2019/20 season, Liverpool are unbeaten in the league and are on par to break numerous records on their way to winning their first Premier League title.

The Reds have slowly transformed into one of the best sides into the world under Jurgen Klopp with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane turning into world-beaters. That has been reflected on their performances this season with the Reds still unbeaten in the league after 23 league games with them managing to win 22 games and drawing just the one so far. It has given them a sensational start in their race to win their first Premier League title with them now sitting sixteen points above Manchester City.

That, combined with their performances in the Champions League, has seen many claim that the Reds might win everything and PSG star Kylian Mbappe is the latest to add to that catalogue of compliments. The young French forward has been persistently linked with a move to Anfield and went on to admit that the Reds have been a machine this season. He also added that what Jurgen Klopp and co are doing is downright incredible and they’ve turned into role models for the rest of the footballing world.

"What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing. They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again'. They've lost zero games. When you watch you think everything's easy but that's not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win. Now the problem is that everybody watches Liverpool, and everybody watches what we can do against them, so now they have to show they are strong again but it's a very good team with a very good manager," Mbappe said to the BBC.

The 20-year-old signed for PSG in the summer of 2017 and has since transformed himself into one of the world’s best young players. Furthermore, his performances have seen the former AS Monaco star touted to be the man to take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo once the two superstars retire. But Mbappe’s form and talent has seen him heavily linked with a move away and the Frenchman admitted that any talks of him leaving is not good for PSG. He also added that he is fully committed to the Ligue 1 giants at the moment and will think about his future at the end of the season.

“Imagine I answer your question and say something. Everybody will talk about it and it's not good for PSG. Now I'm with PSG and I'm 100% with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it's not good to talk about [my future]. I think about the club because the club helped me. I came here at 18. I was a talent but I was not a superstar. Now I'm a superstar, thanks to PSG and the French national team. I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I'm focused on my game," added Mbappe.