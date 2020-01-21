Reports | Tottenham Hotspur eye Sheffield United's Jack O’Connell

According to the English media outlet, Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to raid Sheffield United to sign their defender Jack O’Connell. The Blades have been a big hit this season in the Premier League since their return to the top-flight. On Sunday, they picked up another incredible result with a 1-1 draw at Arsenal with O'Connell was at the centre of their defence and reports indicate that Tottenham were scouting him as a long-term backup for Jan Vertonghen.

The former Ajax defender has been one of the league's best centre backs in recent years but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Combine that with his age and Vertonghen's lack of pace has seen the North Londoners look for replacements and O’Connell’s name is at the top of their shortlist. The 25-year-old has been with the Blades since 2016 helping them in their rise up the football pyramid and has made well over 160 appearances for the club.