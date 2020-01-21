Reports | Suso hands in transfer request amidst interest from Spain and Italy
Today at 1:56 PM
Former Liverpool star Suso has handed in a transfer request with the Spaniard looking to leave the San Siro this month. The winger has fallen down the pecking order at Milan and with interest from Spain and Italy, the 26-year-old is looking to move on in a bid to make Spain’s Euro 2020 squad.
The Spanish international has struggled to put his best foot forward over the last year or so which saw AC Milan sign Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to try and supplement Suso’s performances. While that has helped the club to a certain extent, Leao’s versatility has seen Suso get slowly phased out of the squad with the 26-year-old an unused substitute in the club’s last two games.
Furthermore, while the former Liverpool man has played 16 out of the club’s 20 games this season, Italian news outlet Calciomercato has reported that he has submitted a transfer request. The report further added that the Spaniard is keen to leave the San Siro this month in a bid to get his career back on track and make Spain’s squad for the upcoming Euros.
Suso has been linked with a move away with reports indicating that AS Roma and Sevilla are both open to signing the Spaniard, with transfer specialist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that the Gilarossi are his likely destination. Di Marzio further added that a potential swap deal might be on the cards with Cengiz Under going the other way but there is still no agreement between either club.
