Reports | Bayern Munich eager to sign Achraf Hakimi

Bayern Munich are keen to sign Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi in the summer. Many teams are now interested in the services of Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi after an impressive loan-spell for Borussia Dortmund. One of those teams is Bayern Munich, after Joshua Kimmich expressed his wish to play in the midfield, the Bavarians are searching for a long-term choice for the right-back role.

Hakimi is among the top targets for the Bavarians, according to sources at Bavarian Football Works. Nevertheless, Real Madrid has also followed monitored Hakimi closely, and Zinedine Zidane is expected to count on the player in his season squad for 2020/21. Bayern could trigger the buy-out clause for Hakimi, but that's not certain, either. Born in the Spanish capital, the player himself went through the youth system of Real Madrid and is still closely tied to Madrid.

The situation may be difficult for Bayern to land the in-form Moroccan, but the management of Bayern closely tracks the scenario, as Daniel Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola share the right-back position in Real Madrid. In his 18 months at BVB, Hakimi has scored 9 goals and provided 13 assists in 55 games. Meanwhile, Bayern are currently short in the full-back positions due to several injuries and have been forced to use winger Alphonso Davies in the full back role.

The Bundesliga champions purchased Benjamin Pavard from VfB Stuttgart for a fee of €35 million. The player has mainly featured in the centre back position but caught the eye while playing as a right-back for France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, injuries to Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez has forced him to play as a centre back.