Ole Solskjaer must be held responsible for Marcus Rashford’s injury, asserts Ian Wright

Former England striker Ian Wright has claimed that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be blamed for Marcus Rashford’s injury as the manager thought about himself before the player. The 22-year-old could potentially miss the next three months due to injuries to his back and ankle.

In an interview with BBC, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be held responsible for Marcus Rashford’s injury. The Manchester United manager revealed that Marcus Rashford would miss upto three months after he aggravated a back injury in the FA Cup replay. The 22-year-old forward came on as a substitute against Wolves in the FA Cup and then went off injured fifteen minutes later with United managing to win 1-0. Wright went on to admit that the Norwegian knew about Rashford’s injury yet decided to bring him on in the match and he should be held accountable for the mistake.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he knew Marcus Rashford was struggling and played him against Wolves - now he's out for three months. We're talking about an explosive player that's going to need to be right [to play]. Solskjaer's under intense pressure to get United back where they were and he's thought about himself before he thought about the player - Solskjaer has put himself above Marcus Rashford's health. Now, one of their most promising and most important players is out and that has to come to the manager's door.”, said Wright to BBC.

He came on in the 64th minute with the score 0-0 against Wolves but then went off 16 minutes later, after a challenge between him and Matt Doherty with Solskjaer admitting that his plan"backfired." The Norwegian also admitted that Rashford had been struggling for a while with injuries which enraged Wright even further. Speaking after the Liverpool game on Sunday, Solskjaer denied Rashford was already suffering from a back fracture before the Wolves match.

“It happened in that [Wolves] game. Rashford has started every game and for him to play that much football, with the problems he is having with his back, you can't mess around with that and Solskjaer has to take some blame in still playing him.”, said Wright.