Odisha FC U-15 boys get off to winning start in Hero Junior League

Yashas Sharin was the first to score for OFC in the seventh minute of the match and Nirmanyu Singh Atri doubled the lead for them in the 39th minute. The Odisha FC juniors went into the half-time break with a good 2-0 lead in their favour.

OFC continued their dominance in the second half as well. However, Conscient boys fought back to reduce the deficit in the 80th minute with Harsh Motwani scoring for them. That one effort was not enough for Conscient boys and with no more goals in the match, OFC won their first game of the tournament by a margin of 2-1 goals. The Odisha team, heading forward, will be looking to build on the momentum.