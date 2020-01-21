January 21 | European football transfer round-up

Day 21 of the winter transfer window, we’re into the final nine days of the final window, and the rumours are building back again. Today’s fluff still has us bored as Manchester United look to add a bonafide striker to their team, Tottenham look towards Sheffield for new defenders and much more.

Barcelona want Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang on loan for six-months

Luis Suarez injured and Lionel Messi told to play as a striker has seen Barcelona consider a few audacious move this month. Goal has reported that Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is at the top of their list with the La Liga giants offering the Gunners the chance to let their best player leave the Emirates for six months with no option to buy. Goal has further added that any approach for Arsenal’s club captain will be met with an angry and stern response, with the club unwilling to let the Gabonese striker leave.

Wolverhampton Wanderers target a deal for Daniel Podence

Despite walking into the season with the smallest squad, Wolves have made few changes to their squad including signing Patrick Cutrone before letting him leave this month. That might cause a few problems in the near future and Sky Sports has reported that the club wants to change that by signing Olympiacos forward Daniel Podence. He is not the only one on the list with Leonardo Campana and former Championship forward Nelson Oliveira potentially set to join Podence at the Molineux Stadium.

AS Roma interested in a move for Adnan Januzaj

Former Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj’s agent has confirmed that any reports linking his client to AS Roma are real. The Giallorossi are apparently overly keen on the former Red Devil. And they are not the only ones, with AC Milan also overly keen on a move for the Belgian. But the move apparently hinges on Suso's potential move away, with the Spaniard reportedly submitting a transfer request earlier today. Roma have also been linked with a move for him.

Bayern Munich mull over a loan deal for Alvaro Odriozola

Despite Hans Flick’s insistence that he needs at least two players to his first-team squad, Bayern Munich’s transfer window might end on the same way it started. However, that may not happen with Nicolas Kuhn set to sign for their youth teams and a potential six-month loan move for Real Madrid full-back Alvaro Odriozola. The Spaniard has struggled to make it under Zinedine Zidane and is looking for a way out, which just happens to be Bavaria.

Bild has reported that the move will have an option to make things permanent after a six-month loan spell. This comes after Zidane revealed that the young Spaniard does have offers on the table.

Strasbourg’s Youssouf Fofana linked with a move to Italy and Germany

French news outlet RMC Sport have reported that Strasbourg have rejected a €13 million bid for midfielder Youssouf Fofana from Atalanta. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away after his impressive start in the Ligue 1 this season with Atlanta looking to be the ones that beat the world to the punch. However, while their opening bid was rejected, RMC Sport has further added that the Serie A side are yet to submit a second bid for a midfielder that they’re reportedly keen on. Problems could rise as the Orobici are not the only ones in the race with AC Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach also interested.

Deal of the day:

Nabil Bentaleb to Newcastle United from Schalke on loan + (reported €10 million option to buy)