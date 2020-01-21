Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 24 – How to survive the Double gameweek

We’re inching closer to the first double Gameweek and it pits Liverpool against West Ham and Wolves with the Hammers the other side playing two. And that asks the question, should you triple up on Liverpool? Is there any Hammer worth buying? Or should we ignore the DGW and move on with our lives?

Triple up on Liverpool

This is a must-do even if it means taking a points hit. Not like triple captaining Leroy Sane but a must-do because of the form and the fact that unlike the City man, all three men are guaranteed a place in the starting eleven. But that does depend on which three you pick because the options are plentiful. A triple up in defense is possible with Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander Arnold very likely to start and they’ve scored a combined total of 352 points.

That’s two times more than a Manchester United trio, more than double than what a Chelsea trio can hand you and the list goes on and on. Only Sheffield, thanks to Lord Lundstram, give the Liverpool men a fight till the end. Moving on, you could also triple up on the front line and given the form they’re in, it makes not having all three nonsensical. Salah’s averaged 8.3 points in his last seven games, Mane’s managed 5.3 points and Bobby Firmino has 4.4.

And your final option is the mix and match. Pick any three Liverpool assets, even Divock Origi if you want and believe that Jurgen Klopp will switch things about, and the shocking thing is that it all might work rather brilliantly. Crowbar in Mane, Salah and a defender if you like, or Origi, Alisson and Joe Gomez for that differential kick or even Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander Arnold and Mo Salah.

Is there a Hammer worth buying?

Not having a Liverpool man during a Liverpool double gameweek does make us question your sanity but they’re not the only side playing two games that week. So the real question is, has David Moyes transformed West Ham to the level where they’re now regularly placed into fantasy teams around the world? The answer is still on the fence itself but slowly and steadily, thanks to the honeymoon period, Hammers are becoming more and more popular.

Sebastien Haller has started to look like his old and goal plundering self, Felipe Andersen is thriving in his new free roam and asked to do no defensive work role and Robert Snodgrass looks like the FPL cult legend we know him to be. Of course, all this is mere temporary but around that mid-range price bracket, except Lukasz Fabianski, they make for a good read. Even the forever inconsistent Manuel Lanzini has looked a lot more like his old self again.

But the real option just might be Pablo Fornals, despite the fact that the Spaniard has walked in off the bench the last few games. He looked very very lethal against Bournemouth and walked off the bench for six minutes against Sheffield but did his part in the build-up to Snodgrass’ ruled out goal. Plus at 6m, he is one of their more cheaper options.

Ignore the Double Gameweek?

Now, this may seem a little crazy but with everyone going for the double gameweek and Liverpool assets, they will dump players from other sides to bring in money. That means ownership in potentially Jamie Vardy, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Anthony Martial and even Tottenham men will all plummet. That is despite the fact, that the Foxes play West Ham, Manchester United play Burnley (a terrible Burnley) and Tottenham play the worst defense in the league in Norwich City.

And we haven’t even mentioned Everton play Newcastle United, Danny Ings and Southampton plays Crystal Palace and Watford face Aston Villa. Every game has a potential asset worth picking up and that especially applies to Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester City. Only Manchester City might cause a few problems with Sheffield United in good form and they’ll look to avoid what happened in the reverse fixture.

It gives you a lot of options outside the Liverpool and West Ham players, especially with a 15 squad side in play and especially given the fact that Double Gameweeks don’t always work.