We need to focus more on our performances than the table, claims Shkodran Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi has revealed that the focus at the Emirates has to switch from the table to their performances. Sheffield United managed to pull back a late equaliser which saw Arsenal record their 11th draw in the league and that sees the club sit ten points off the fourth-placed Chelsea.

Saturday’s draw against Sheffield United means that Arsenal have now only won one out of their last five games with three draws and a loss to Chelsea. But with a big game against Chelsea coming up in the midweek fixtures, the Gunners know a win will take them within seven points of a Champions League spot. The Blues won in the reverse fixture at the Emirates in a 2-1 with Jorginho scoring the winner in the second half.

However, Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi went on to admit that the Gunners need to stop looking at their table but instead focus on their performances. The World Cup winner also added that Mikel Arteta has made an immense difference to the club and now they need to show that on the field by winning games.

“It is a game that you can come a little bit closer with. I think when you are first or second in the league, you always want to look at the table and you enjoy looking at the table, but I think at the moment it is not important to look at the table. For us, it is important to just work, try to put on the training ground and in games the things we get told from the boss,” said the German centre-back reported Goal.

“I feel that everyone is trusting him and the idea that he has, which is that he wants to play football. That is something that is very important and now it is all about trying to do it for 90 minutes. The team’s goals are to win games. We have a lot of games still to go and at the end of the day you will see where you will end up.”

Arteta’s reign has seen the Gunners put up impressive performances but the results have been lacking for the club with just one win in his first four games. That win did come against Manchester United but they secured consecutive draws to Crystal Palace and Sheffield United despite the Gunners leading for large majorities of the game. Mustafi went on admit that the Spaniard has brought about clarity to the squad and it’s changed everything for Arsenal.

“It is important to have him [Arteta] because he knows exactly what this team needs. Arsenal has always been a team that wants to play football, that wants to play with personality. That is exactly what he wants and I think he has done a good job putting the team together as every player knows what he is doing."

"At times in the previous games, we had a little bit of a problem where we were out there and we struggled a little bit with our structure. Since he came in we are very well structured,” added the World Cup winner.