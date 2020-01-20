Reports | Tottenham mull over move for Luka Jovic after Piatek’s deal stalls
Tottenham are considering a move for Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic after a deal for AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek has come to a standstill. The North London side are looking for a forward as they look to survive without Harry Kane for the next three months and have been linked with a catalogue of options.
The England captain may potentially miss the Euro 2020 with a hamstring injury with reports officially confirming that Kane will be ruled out until April at the very least. However, after various doctors and surgeons revealed that the 26-year-old could be out until mid-June at the very least, Tottenham have gone into panic mode with the North Londoners linked with a myriad of options to replace Kane.
That includes former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente, Napoli's Dries Mertens, AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek and now ESPN have reported that Luka Jovic is on their list. While Piatek is reportedly their top target, Jovic is now in consideration as ESPN further added that the Serbian wants to play more football. The former Eintracht Frankfurt striker left the Bundesliga for Spain in the summer but has struggled to make Zinedine Zidane’s teamsheet at Real Madrid.
That has seen Jovic linked with a loan move away with the reports indicating that despite his comments, Zidane is open to the move happening. However, the Mirror has reported that Piatek is still Tottenham’s top option with the Rossoneri looking to sell the Polish international to free up some space on their wage bill having signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic earlier this month.
